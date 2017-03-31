Radiohead dust off “The Tourist” to kick off 2017 tour: Setlist + Video

Photo by​ Carlos_Atx / Instagram

This evening, Radiohead returned to the stage for the first time in 2017. The band kicked off their latest US leg supporting A Moon Shaped Pool with a concert at the American Airlines Arena in Miami.

The night’s setlist spanned 24 songs and included more than a few surprises: OK Computer track “The Tourist” received its first live performance in nearly a decade. “I Might Be Wrong” from Amnesiac and the Kid A version of “Morning Bell”, also made their return to the band’s setlist after more than five years.

Radiohead performed “Airbag”, “Videotape”, “Let Down”, “Identikit”, and “How to Disappear Completely” during the main portion of the set. As Pitchfork reports, prior to playing “Climbing Up the Walls”, a live radio broadcast of Bruno Mars’ “That’s What I Like” aired aloud. It appeared to be an unintentional, as the song was quickly turned off and the band appeared perturbed.

The first encore included “No Surprises”, Fake Plastic Trees”, and “The Tourist”, with the band then closing out the show by playing “You and Whose Army?” and “Bodysnatchers” for the second encore.

Watch a Periscope stream of the show below. Also check out photos of the band’s new stage setup and see the full setlist. Then, check back tomorrow for our report from the ground.

Radiohead está tocando The tourist y 😍https://t.co/9uMJZ6IuDZ — – (@disintegrtion) March 31, 2017

❄️ #Radiohead A post shared by Fonseca (@fonsecamusic) on Mar 30, 2017 at 6:39pm PDT

Not terrible. #radiohead A post shared by Garrett Ellis (@jesusmugshot) on Mar 30, 2017 at 8:13pm PDT

Iron Thronin' #radiohead A post shared by D.F. (@spoopstagram) on Mar 30, 2017 at 8:13pm PDT

You and who's army? #radiohead #miami A post shared by Chris Widell (@cjwidell) on Mar 30, 2017 at 8:12pm PDT

It wears him out… #radiohead #fakeplastictrees A post shared by kurt g. wahlstrom (@kuret) on Mar 30, 2017 at 7:29pm PDT

#radiohead #americanairlinesarena #miami #amoonshapedpooltour A post shared by kurt g. wahlstrom (@kuret) on Mar 30, 2017 at 6:58pm PDT

Setlist:

Daydreaming

Desert Island Disk

Ful Stop

Airbag

Morning Bell (First live performance since 2010)

Climbing Up the Walls

All I Need

Videotape

Let Down

I Might Be Wrong (First live performance since 2012)

Lotus Flower

Identikit

Idioteque

Nude

Weird Fishes/Arpeggi

The Numbers

How to Disappear Completely

Encore:

No Surprises

Burn the Witch

Reckoner

Fake Plastic Trees

The Tourist (First live performance since 2008)

Encore 2:

You and Whose Army?

Bodysnatchers

Radiohead’s tour continues Saturday in Atlanta:

Radiohead 2017 Tour Dates:

04/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena #

04/03 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center #

04/05 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center #

04/08 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena #

04/09 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center #

04/11 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl #

04/14 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/17 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theater #

04/18 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theater #

04/21 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

06/06 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum ^

06/07 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum ^

06/09 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe ^

06/11 – Aarhus, DK @ NorthSide Festival

06/14 – Florence, IT @ Visarno Arena *

06/16 – Milan, IT @ Parco Di Monza (I-Days 2017) *

06/18 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

06/20 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena ^

06/23 – Pilton, UK @ Glasonbury Music Festival

06/28 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival

06/30 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/02 – Arras, FR @ Main Square Festival

07/04 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena ^&

07/05 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena ^&

07/07 – Glasgow, UK @ TRNSMT Festival

07/19 – Tel Aviv, IS @ Park Hayarkon #

# = w/ Dudu Tassa & The Kuwaitis

^ = w/ Junun

* = w/ James Blake

& = w/ Oliver Coates