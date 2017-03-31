Radiohead dust off “The Tourist” to kick off 2017 tour: Setlist + Video

Photo by Carlos_Atx / Instagram
This evening, Radiohead returned to the stage for the first time in 2017. The band kicked off their latest US leg supporting A Moon Shaped Pool with a concert at the American Airlines Arena in Miami.
The night’s setlist spanned 24 songs and included more than a few surprises: OK Computer track “The Tourist” received its first live performance in nearly a decade. “I Might Be Wrong” from Amnesiac and the Kid A version of “Morning Bell”, also made their return to the band’s setlist after more than five years.
Radiohead performed “Airbag”, “Videotape”, “Let Down”, “Identikit”, and “How to Disappear Completely” during the main portion of the set. As Pitchfork reports, prior to playing “Climbing Up the Walls”, a live radio broadcast of Bruno Mars’ “That’s What I Like” aired aloud. It appeared to be an unintentional, as the song was quickly turned off and the band appeared perturbed.
The first encore included “No Surprises”, Fake Plastic Trees”, and “The Tourist”, with the band then closing out the show by playing “You and Whose Army?” and “Bodysnatchers” for the second encore.
Watch a Periscope stream of the show below. Also check out photos of the band’s new stage setup and see the full setlist. Then, check back tomorrow for our report from the ground.
Setlist:
Daydreaming
Desert Island Disk
Ful Stop
Airbag
Morning Bell (First live performance since 2010)
Climbing Up the Walls
All I Need
Videotape
Let Down
I Might Be Wrong (First live performance since 2012)
Lotus Flower
Identikit
Idioteque
Nude
Weird Fishes/Arpeggi
The Numbers
How to Disappear Completely
Encore:
No Surprises
Burn the Witch
Reckoner
Fake Plastic Trees
The Tourist (First live performance since 2008)
Encore 2:
You and Whose Army?
Bodysnatchers
Radiohead’s tour continues Saturday in Atlanta:
