Rancid and Dropkick Murphys announce co-headlining tour, and my 16-year-old self just died

In what is a dream come true for my 16-year-old self, Rancid and Dropkick Murphys are hitting the road together this summer. The From Boston To Berkeley Tour commences July 27th in Bangor, ME and includes stops in Dropkick’s hometown of Boston and Rancid’s native Berkeley (hence the tour’s title) as part of the 24-date outing.

According to a press release, each show will culminate with Rancid and Dropkick Murphys “on stage together for a joint encore.”

Better yet, Bouncing Souls will open a portion of the tour dates.

See the full schedule below.

From Boston To Berkeley Tour:

07/27 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion *

07/28 – Montreal, QC @ ’77 *

07/29 – Toronto, ON @ Echo Beach *

07/30 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica *

07/31 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill *

08/02 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE *

08/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier *

08/04 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage *

08/05 – Boston, MA @ Brockton Fairgrounds *

08/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Ford Amphitheatre at Coney Island Boardwalk *

08/08 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *

08/09 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion *

08/11 – Denver, CO @ Sculpture Park ^

08/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Saltair ^

08/13 – Nampa, ID @ Idaho Center Amphitheatre ^

08/15 – Vancouver, BC @ UBC Thunderbird Arena ^

08/16 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater ^

08/18 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Avila Beach ^

08/19 – Sacramento, CA @ Memorial Auditorium ^

08/20 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek ^

08/22 – Chandler, AZ @ Rawhide Event Center ^

08/24 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park In The Park ^

08/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ Downtown Las Vegas Events Center ^

08/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ TBA

* = w/ Bouncing Souls and Jake Burns

^ = w/ The Selector and Kevin Seconds