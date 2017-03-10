Rare and unreleased David Bowie albums coming for Record Store Day

With the 10th anniversary of Record Store Day on April 22nd rapidly approaching, Parlophone has announced it’s releasing two limited edition David Bowie albums.

The first album, Cracked Actor (Live in Los Angeles 1974), is the first official release of a Philly Dogs Tour show from September 1974 at LA’s Universal Amphitheatre. The full concert is documented on the triple-LP, five-sided album, with a sixth side featuring an etching of the Diamond Dogs era Bowie logo. It was mixed by longtime Bowie collaborator Tony Visconti, and features a band lineup that includes Luther Vandross on vocals.

(Read: Ranking: Every David Bowie Album From Worst to Best)

The other record is a recreation of the ultra rare 1971 pressing Bowpromo. Featuring alternate mixes of some songs that eventually wound up Hunky Dory, Bowie’s manager Tony Defries originally had 500 copies of the promotional album made in order to secure the singer a new record deal. The Record Store Day release adds five exclusive Bowie prints and new sleeve notes, while it leaves off the five B-side tracks by fellow GEM artist Dana Gillespie.

Read full details about the vinyl releases here, and check out both tracklists below.

Cracked Actor (Live in Los Angeles 1974) Tracklist:

01. Introduction

02. 1984

03. Rebel Rebel

04. Moonage Daydream

05. Sweet Thing/Candidate/Sweet Thing

06. Changes

07. Suffragette City

08. Aladdin Sane

09. All the Young Dudes

10. Cracked Actor

11. Rock ‘n’ Roll With Me

12. Knock on Wood

13. It’s Gonna Be Me

14. Space Oddity

15. Diamond Dogs

16. Big Brother

17. Time

18. The Jean Genie

19. Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide

20. John, I’m Only Dancing (Again)

Bowpromo Tracklist:

01. Oh! You Pretty Things

02. Eight Line Poem

03. Kooks

04. It Ain’t Easy

05. Queen Bitch

06. Quicksand

07. Bombers/Andy Warhol Intro