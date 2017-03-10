Rare and unreleased David Bowie albums coming for Record Store Day

With the 10th anniversary of Record Store Day on April 22nd rapidly approaching, Parlophone has announced it’s releasing two limited edition David Bowie albums.
The first album, Cracked Actor (Live in Los Angeles 1974), is the first official release of a Philly Dogs Tour show from September 1974 at LA’s Universal Amphitheatre. The full concert is documented on the triple-LP, five-sided album, with a sixth side featuring an etching of the Diamond Dogs era Bowie logo. It was mixed by longtime Bowie collaborator Tony Visconti, and features a band lineup that includes Luther Vandross on vocals.
(Read: Ranking: Every David Bowie Album From Worst to Best)
The other record is a recreation of the ultra rare 1971 pressing Bowpromo. Featuring alternate mixes of some songs that eventually wound up Hunky Dory, Bowie’s manager Tony Defries originally had 500 copies of the promotional album made in order to secure the singer a new record deal. The Record Store Day release adds five exclusive Bowie prints and new sleeve notes, while it leaves off the five B-side tracks by fellow GEM artist Dana Gillespie.
Read full details about the vinyl releases here, and check out both tracklists below.
Cracked Actor (Live in Los Angeles 1974) Tracklist:
01. Introduction
02. 1984
03. Rebel Rebel
04. Moonage Daydream
05. Sweet Thing/Candidate/Sweet Thing
06. Changes
07. Suffragette City
08. Aladdin Sane
09. All the Young Dudes
10. Cracked Actor
11. Rock ‘n’ Roll With Me
12. Knock on Wood
13. It’s Gonna Be Me
14. Space Oddity
15. Diamond Dogs
16. Big Brother
17. Time
18. The Jean Genie
19. Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide
20. John, I’m Only Dancing (Again)
Bowpromo Tracklist:
01. Oh! You Pretty Things
02. Eight Line Poem
03. Kooks
04. It Ain’t Easy
05. Queen Bitch
06. Quicksand
07. Bombers/Andy Warhol Intro