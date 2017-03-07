Menu
Real Estate preview new album with summery “Stained Glass” — listen

Atlas follow-up will be here in just ten days

by
on March 07, 2017, 11:20am
Photo by Shawn Brackbill

In Mind is the new album from Real Estate, scheduled to hit shelves next week. The follow-up to 2014’s impressive Atlas has thus far been teased with lead single “Darling” and a snippet of the Beatles-inspired “Two Arrows”.

(Read: Losing My Religion: The Demise of Rock and Roll)

Today, they’ve broken off another offering with “Stained Glass”. The sweet and summery cut can be streamed below via its awesome tutorial video (yes, even *you* can learn to be as cool as Real Estate!).

In Mind lands on March 17th. The band will visit Austin for South By Southwest (including an appearance at a Twin Peaks-themed extravaganza), followed by a full-fledged North American spring tour.

