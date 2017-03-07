Photo by Shawn Brackbill

In Mind is the new album from Real Estate, scheduled to hit shelves next week. The follow-up to 2014’s impressive Atlas has thus far been teased with lead single “Darling” and a snippet of the Beatles-inspired “Two Arrows”.

Today, they’ve broken off another offering with “Stained Glass”. The sweet and summery cut can be streamed below via its awesome tutorial video (yes, even *you* can learn to be as cool as Real Estate!).

In Mind lands on March 17th. The band will visit Austin for South By Southwest (including an appearance at a Twin Peaks-themed extravaganza), followed by a full-fledged North American spring tour.