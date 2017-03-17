Real Estate share new album In Mind: Stream/download

Photo by Shawn Brackbill

In Mind, the new album from Real Estate, hits shelves today via Domino Records. It’s also available to stream down below for Apple Music subscribers.

The follow-up to 2014’s impressive Atlas serves as Real Estate’s fourth full-length overall. It’s also the first since founding guitarist Matt Mondanile left the band last year to further pursue his Ducktails project; as his replacement, the indie rockers called on lo-fi bedroom pop musician Julian Lynch. In Mind was recorded in Los Angeles with producer Cole M.G.N., known for his work with Beck and Julia Holter.

A press release says the album “casts the band in a new light — one that replaces the wistful ennui of teenage suburbia with an equally complicated adult version.” One of the records frontman Martin Courtney spun constantly during writing sessions was Joni Mitchell’s 1976 LP, Hejira, as he explained to Aquarium Drunkard recently:

“I probably listened to Hejira more than anything else while writing the songs on the new album. I became obsessed. Just a great album to listen to from start to finish. It almost has one unifying, liquid-y, viscous texture across all of the songs. Lots of layered phased guitars, hand percussion, and Jaco bass lines.”

In his review of the album, our own Dean Van Nguyen writes: “In Mind is a thorough portrait of Real Estate’s comforting scripture. The touching points are pretty much the same as before — the psych-tinged ‘60s rock of The Beatles and The Byrds through to the Pink Floydian prog touches and the misty guitar lines of ‘80s groups like Galaxie 500 and Echo & the Bunnymen — but the six-piece bring their own hazy lucidity.”

In Mind Artwork:

In Mind Tracklist:

01. Darling

02. Serve the Song

03. Stained Glass

04. After the Moon

05. Two Arrows

06. White Light

07. Holding Pattern

08. Time

09. Diamond Eyes

10. Same Sun

11. Saturday