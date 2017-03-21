Record Store Day 2017 boasts exclusive releases from David Bowie, The Smiths, André 3000, and The War on Drugs

Record Store Day has revealed the extensive list of limited edition vinyl, cassettes, and box sets that will be available as part of its 2017 edition taking place on April 22nd. Highlights include new music from The War on Drugs, Against Me!, and Poliça; limited-edition reissues celebrating David Bowie, The Smiths, Prince, and Lou Reed; and even a re-release of the iconic Space Jam soundtrack.

You can find specifics on some of the most notable releases below, and find many more detailed at the Record Store Day website. As previously reported, St. Vincent serves as this year’s RSD Global Ambassador.

Against Me! will unveil two brand new tracks called “Stabitha Christie” and “First High Of The Morning” on limited-edition 7-inch picture disc. Limited to 4,000 copies.

André 3000 previously covered The Beatles’ “All Together Now” for a 2010 Nike commercial. The cover will finally be released on 7-inch vinyl, with an unreleased instrumental serving as its B-side. Limited to 5,000 copies.

Animal Collective will release a new EP entitled, Meeting of the Waters. It features a performance by members Avey Tare and Geologist recorded live in the Amazon rainforest outside Manaus, Brazil in early 2016. Limited to 1,200 copies.

The Black Lips’ four Vice Music-era albums — Good Bad Not Evil, 200 Million Thousand, Arabia Mountain, and Underneath the Rainbow — will be reissued on cassette and packaged in a limited edition Happy Meal box design. Limited to 450 copies.

A pair of David Bowie releases will see light, including a reissue of the musician’s 1971 Bowpromo white label album and a previously unreleased live recording from September 5th, 1974 in Los Angeles. Click here for more details.

Danny Brown will release a 10-inch picture disc containing “Ain’t It Funny”, from his 2016 album Atrocity Exhibition, and “Worth It”, his collaboration with Clams Casino.

Vic Chesnutt’s sophomore album, West of Room, has been remastered and pressed on vinyl for the first time. Originally produced by R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe, this vinyl pressing features an alternate tracklisting curated by Chesnutt and Stipe in which “Latent/Blatant” no longer kicks off the album and is moved to the bonus tracks. In addition, the closing instrumental which was “hidden” in the original release is now titled “Little Fugue” and has been resequenced as the fourteenth track. West of Rome’s two studio outtakes, “Nathan” and “Where’s The Clock”, appear in the bonus tracks. Also included are four-track demos and live versions of songs from the same time period

The Claypool Lennon Delirium (Les Claypool and Sean Lennon) will release a four-track 10-inch EP featuring live covers of Pink Floyd, King Crimson, and The Who.

A 12-inch picture disc will celebrate John Cleese’s classic BBC programme Fawlty Towers. Limited to 2,000 copies.

Fleetwood Mac will release a vinyl edition of Alternate Mirage, an album of alternate takes from the 2016 Mirage deluxe edition. Limited to 3,500 copies.

A live recording of Grateful Dead’s first live performance outside the US — at P.N.E. Garden Auditorium in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on July 29th, 1966 — is being released in a limited edition, 2-LP, 180 gram vinyl-set, with four bonus tracks. Limited to 4,000 copies.

Jane’s Addiction will reissue their 1990 single, “Been Caught Stealing”. The RSD 4-track replicates the original European 12-inch release and contains the album version and a remix of “Been Caught Stealing” plus “L.A. Medley” which includes covers of “Woman” (The Doors), “Nausea” (X), and “Lexicon Devil” (The Germs). Limited to 3,500 copies.

Lou Reed’s 1997 acoustic album Perfect Night: Live in London is being released on vinyl for the first time. Limited to 3,000 copies.

The first gospel funk recordings from the late, great Sharon Jones will be released on 7-inch vinyl. The vinyl’s packaging features a “picture frame” custom jacket with easel-back and a double-sided photo featuring Sharon Jones’ high school portrait. Limited to 2,500 copies.

A pair of releases from The Kinks will see release, including the French versions of 1964’s All Day And All Of The Night and 1965’s Got Love If You Want It. Both releases will be available in the US for the first time. Limited to 2,500 copies.

Motörhead will be immortalized with a 2xLP live recording of the band’s Winter 2015 show in Munich, Germany. It was one of the band’s final live performances prior to the death of frontman Lemmy. Limited to 1,500 copies.

The first studio recordings from the classic ’60s Pink Floyd lineup will be released on limited edition 12-inch picture disc vinyl. Limited to 650 copies.

Additionally, a previously unreleased 14:57 minute recording from of Pink Floyd’s “Interstellar Outdrive” will be released in mono, pressed on 12-inch vinyl. Limited to 4,000 copies.

Poliça will release two new tracks entitled, “Lipstick Stains” and “Still Counts”, on 7-inch vinyl. Limited to 450 copies.

An out-of-print picture disc of Prince’s “Little Red Corvette” and “1999” will be reissued. Limited to 5,000 copies.

A 7-inch vinyl collects previously unreleased versions of The Smiths’ “The Boy With The Thorn In His Side” and “Rubber Ring”.

The 1996 soundtrack to Space Jam is getting reissued on vinyl.

Spoon will release “Hot Thoughts” on 12-inch single, accompanied by an unreleased Dave Sitek remix and a cover of Elvis Presley’s “Love Letters”. Limited to 3,000 copies.

Soulwax will release a vinyl version of their 2006 soundtrack Belgica. Limited to 250 copies.

Sun Ra will release a session from 1972 entitled, Place Discipline 27-II, and Janus, a compilation of rare material from 1963 to 1970.

Superchunk will release Cup of Sand, their 2003 singles and rarities compilation on vinyl for the first time. The original CD packaging to showcase Laura Balance’s original paintings, audio commentary for each album track, and three additional songs from out-of-print compilations. Limited to 1,000 copies.

U2 will release a 2017 mix of “Red Hill Mining Town” on 12-inch picture disc. Limited to 7,000 copies.

Vangelis’ iconic soundtrack to Blade Runner will be reissued on picture disc. Limited to 3,500 copies.

The War on Drugs will release a new song called “Thinking of a Place” on 12-inch vinyl. Limited to 5,500 copies.

Two tracks (“Main Title” and “The Throne Room and End Title”) from John Williams‘ iconic Star Wars: A New Hope score will be released on a 10-inch picture disc. Limited to 4,000 copies.

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Yes will present their classic 90125 on picture disc. Limited to 2,500 copies.

Neil Young’s triple-LP compilation Decade will be reissued to celebrate its 40th anniversary. Limited to 5,000 copies.

The Zombies will release a pair of 7-inch singles. One will be a never-before-released version of “A Rose for Emily” featuring cello accompaniment b/w “This Will Be Our Year”. Limited to 2,200 copies. The other will feature the original 1965 version of “I Want You Back” b/w the 2015 re-recording. Limited to 1,250 copies.