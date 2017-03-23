Shoegaze veterans Ride have officially detailed their first album in two decades. It’s titled Weather Diaries and due for release on June 16th through Wichita Recordings.

The long-awaited follow-up to 1996’s Tarantula features production from Erol Alkan, a London-based DJ known for his work with Franz Ferdinand and Kindness, and was mixed by Alan Moulder, who worked on Ride’s first two records. Spanning 11 tracks, the new LP includes the previously shared singles “Home is a Feeling” and “Charm Assault”.

To coincide with the album news, Ride have also shared the official music video for “Charm Assault”. Conceived by Anton Newcombe of The Brian Jonestown Massacre and Jean de Oliveira, it’s a trippy visual comprised of performance clips and footage from various political events. Watch below.

In support of the new LP, the British outfit will spend the summer touring North America.

Weather Diaries Artwork:

Weather Diaries Tracklist:

01. Lannoy Point

02. Charm Assault

03. All I Want

04. Home Is a Feeling

05. Weather Diaries

06. Rocket Silver Symphony

07. Lateral Alice

08. Cali

09. Integration Tape

10. Impermanence

11. White Sands