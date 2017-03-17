Ridley Scott titles next Alien movie Alien: Awakening, confirms its place in the timeline

Ridley Scott recently confirmed that he has plans for a whole bunch of new Alien films following May’s Alien: Covenant. Now, in an interview with Fandango at South by Southwest, the 79-year-old director has reiterated his plans for four more entries in the franchise, and he already has a name for the next one.

While explaining the timeline that’s become incredibly muddled with Prometheus and now Covenant, Scott revealed that the next movie will be called Alien: Awakening. And it’s a sequel to Prometheus while also being a prequel to Covenant — because fuck your linear storytelling.

“There will be another one before we kind of literally and logically, clockwise, back into the rear back head of [the original] Alien,” Scott explained. “It will go Prometheus, Awakening, Covenant ….[it’s] fairly integral where this colonization ship is on the way….”

At that point, Covenant star Katherine Waterston cut in to stop Scott from spoiling too much about the future installments. However, he went on to add, “If [Covenant] is successful, and then the next one, and then there will definitely be three more.”

Whether we really need four more Alien films is a matter of opinion. Perhaps it’s best to withhold those thoughts until see how good Alien: Covenant is when it opens on May 19th. Watch the latest trailer below.