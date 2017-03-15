Rihanna and Adam Driver to star in new film written by the band Sparks

Rihanna has joined the cast of the upcoming music-drama Annette alongside Adam Driver. Rumors about the singer/actress’ involvement in the project have been around since it was announced in November, but she has now officially signed on.

Amazon Studios acquired the US and Canadian distribution rights for the feature, which was written by Ron and Russel Mael of the art-pop group Sparks. The film will mark the screenwriting debut for the duo, who also penned original songs for the score. French filmmaker Leos Carax (Holy Motors, The Lovers on the Bridge) will also be making his English-language directorial debut with the movie.

Set to begin filming this spring, Annette is a music-filled drama that follows a stand-up comedian whose opera singer wife dies, leaving him alone to raises a two-year-old daughter with a surprising gift. It’s unclear what role Rihanna will have, though Deadline notes it’s expected to be “a small part.” Rooney Mara had been attached to the project, but had to bow out due to other commitments.

Even if Rihanna ends up with only a bit part, it’s another big step as she segues into more serious acting gigs. She recently began a run on A&E’s Bates Motel as the doomed Marion Crane and has a role in this summer’s highly anticipated sci-fi adventure Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets. She also just wrapped production on Ocean’s Eight, which is scheduled for release next year.