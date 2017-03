The xx are amidst their Night + Day residency at London’s O2 Brixton Academy. Over the course of the eight-night stint, they’re to share the stage with Sampha, Kelela, Cat Power, Savages’ Jehnny Beth, Floating Points, and Joy Orbison. Swedish pop auteur Robyn was part of Friday night’s bill as she presented her RBN/RMX Live experience. She also joined The xx during their own set to perform her 2005 single “With Every Heartbeat”. Watch fan-shot footage below.

