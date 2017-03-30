Roger Daltrey says “a dead dog” would have beaten Hilary Clinton for President

Photo by​ Maja Smiejowska

It’s easy to forget that the United States isn’t the only country going through some pretty distressing political times. Yet even as UK triggers Brexit, those outside of America still have a thing or two to say about November’s presidential election — and that includes The Who’s Roger Daltrey.

NME spoke to the iconic frontman about the current political climate both in his home country and abroad, and he had some harsh truths for the US Democratic party. “When you say that middle America and the Democrats lost it, but Trump didn’t really win it,” Daltery said. “Because Democrats threw it away by putting [Hilary Clinton] up. A dead dog would have won it against [her], look at that.”

However, just because he thinks the carcass of a canine could’ve beaten Clinton doesn’t mean Daltery’s a fan of 45 himself. “His fucking haircut!” he exclaimed. “He needs it cut and as my mother would say, ‘wash your fucking mouth out’.”

Daltery also commented on Brexit, saying, “I’m sad we voted how we voted, but I think we have to go with it now. This country will always be alright, I don’t worry about it.” He added, “We are getting out, and when the dust settles I think that it’ll be seen that it’s the right thing for this country to have done, that’s for sure.”