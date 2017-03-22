Last Friday, Run the Jewels delivered a St. Patricks-themed performance of “Legend Has It” on The Tonight Show. Today, El-P and Killer Mike return with an official music video for the RTJ3 single.

Directed by Brian Beletic, the clip finds the two MCs in the middle of a rigged police lineup. Though there are definitely some moments of levity — both El and Mike took acid before being brought in by the cops — it does its job of highlighting the ways in which our criminal justice system can be corrupted and twisted to unfairly target a select group of people. Check it out above.

“The video for ‘Legend Has It’ plays with the theme of guilty until proven innocent,” Beletic explains in a statement posted to RTJ’s Facebook page. “We live in a world where the stronger the truth the greater the opposition. In this story EL-P and Killer Mike are in a police lineup and the cards are stacked heavily against them. But why is that?”

RTJ chime in, saying, “This video is a worst nightmare scenario. High on acid and caught in the system. Pitted against icons of innocence in a police line up that doesn’t feel real.”