El-P and Killer Mike, a.k.a. Run the Jewels, made a pit stop at 30 Rockfeller Center on Friday night to serve as The Tonight Show’s musical guest. In support of their excellent album, RTJ3, the duo tore through “Legend Has It”. And because it was St. Patrick’s Day, El-P donned a green Yankees hat, they were bathed under the glow of a green spotlight, and at the end of the performance, the pair gifted Jimmy Fallon with a St. Patty’s Day-themed RTJ t-shirt. Watch the performance up above.
Run the Jewels have a busy summer ahead of them. Check out their upcoming tour dates and festival appearances:
Run the Jewels 2017 Tour Dates:
03/29 – Belfast, IE @ Limelight
03/30 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia
03/31 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
04/01 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
04/03 – Mayrhofen, AT @ Snowbombing
04/05 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
04/06 – Brussels, BE @ AB Main Hall
04/07 – Paris, FR @ Élysée Montmartre
04/29 – Fort Worth, TX @ Fortress Festival
05/05-07 – Miami, FL @ Rolling Loud Festival
05/26-28 – Chillicothe, IL @ Summer Camp Music Festival
05/26-28 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling
06/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/03 – London, UK @ Field Day Festival
06/09-12 – Bethel, NY @ Mysteryland USA
06/09 – Aarhus, DK @ Northside Festival
06/16 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
07/14-16 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival
07/15-16 – Birmingham, AL @ Sloss Music & Arts Festival
07/21-23 – Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party
07/22 – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
08/04-06 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music Festival