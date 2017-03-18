El-P and Killer Mike, a.k.a. Run the Jewels, made a pit stop at 30 Rockfeller Center on Friday night to serve as The Tonight Show’s musical guest. In support of their excellent album, RTJ3, the duo tore through “Legend Has It”. And because it was St. Patrick’s Day, El-P donned a green Yankees hat, they were bathed under the glow of a green spotlight, and at the end of the performance, the pair gifted Jimmy Fallon with a St. Patty’s Day-themed RTJ t-shirt. Watch the performance up above.

Run the Jewels have a busy summer ahead of them. Check out their upcoming tour dates and festival appearances:

Run the Jewels 2017 Tour Dates:

03/29 – Belfast, IE @ Limelight

03/30 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia

03/31 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

04/01 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

04/03 – Mayrhofen, AT @ Snowbombing

04/05 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

04/06 – Brussels, BE @ AB Main Hall

04/07 – Paris, FR @ Élysée Montmartre

04/29 – Fort Worth, TX @ Fortress Festival

05/05-07 – Miami, FL @ Rolling Loud Festival

05/26-28 – Chillicothe, IL @ Summer Camp Music Festival

05/26-28 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

06/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/03 – London, UK @ Field Day Festival

06/09-12 – Bethel, NY @ Mysteryland USA

06/09 – Aarhus, DK @ Northside Festival

06/16 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

07/14-16 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival

07/15-16 – Birmingham, AL @ Sloss Music & Arts Festival

07/21-23 – Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party

07/22 – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

08/04-06 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music Festival