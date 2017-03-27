Menu
Ryan Adams is chronicling the recording of Jenny Lewis’ new album on Instagram

The veteran songwriters previously teamed up for Lewis' 2014 LP, The Voyager

on March 27, 2017, 3:25pm
Ryan Adams and Jenny Lewis will share the stage for several shows this summer. Additionally, the pair are also working together on Lewis’ latest solo album. Adams previously helmed Lewis’ 2014 LP, The Voyager, and the two recently reunited at Capitol Records Tower in LA to lay down tracks for her follow-up album.

Adams has chronicled the recording sessions via Instagram, including snippets of new music. By the looks of it, veteran producer Don Was and Heartbreakers member Benmont Tench are also involved.

Speaking to Zane Lowe back in January (via Stereogum), Adams spoke highly of Lewis’ new material:

“She has amassed an incredible arsenal of songs for her new record and I think she’s still on the search, but she’s close. It’s unbelievable, it’s really next level. I think it sounds like, if you’re a Jenny Lewis fan, imagine if she wrote Blonde On Blonde or something. It’s super detailed, it’s next level, which is crazy.”

