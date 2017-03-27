Ryan Adams is chronicling the recording of Jenny Lewis’ new album on Instagram

Ryan Adams and Jenny Lewis will share the stage for several shows this summer. Additionally, the pair are also working together on Lewis’ latest solo album. Adams previously helmed Lewis’ 2014 LP, The Voyager, and the two recently reunited at Capitol Records Tower in LA to lay down tracks for her follow-up album.

Adams has chronicled the recording sessions via Instagram, including snippets of new music. By the looks of it, veteran producer Don Was and Heartbreakers member Benmont Tench are also involved.

Lewis on Lewis A post shared by Ryan Adams (@misterryanadams) on Mar 22, 2017 at 2:59am PDT

Thursday awesomeness w Lewis, Was, Benmont, Keltner and Totally Todd A post shared by Ryan Adams (@misterryanadams) on Mar 24, 2017 at 3:14am PDT

Oh snap A post shared by Ryan Adams (@misterryanadams) on Mar 25, 2017 at 1:21am PDT

Magick & Music A post shared by Ryan Adams (@misterryanadams) on Mar 25, 2017 at 1:36am PDT

Was listens the way I think most people dream A post shared by Ryan Adams (@misterryanadams) on Mar 22, 2017 at 3:02am PDT

Another day in studio paradise @capitolstudios A post shared by Ryan Adams (@misterryanadams) on Mar 24, 2017 at 3:42pm PDT

Lewis & Was A post shared by Ryan Adams (@misterryanadams) on Mar 23, 2017 at 4:26am PDT

Benmont. Gentleman genius A post shared by Ryan Adams (@misterryanadams) on Mar 23, 2017 at 4:31am PDT

Speaking to Zane Lowe back in January (via Stereogum), Adams spoke highly of Lewis’ new material:

“She has amassed an incredible arsenal of songs for her new record and I think she’s still on the search, but she’s close. It’s unbelievable, it’s really next level. I think it sounds like, if you’re a Jenny Lewis fan, imagine if she wrote Blonde On Blonde or something. It’s super detailed, it’s next level, which is crazy.”