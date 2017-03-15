Terrence Malick’s new film, Song to Song, features a number of big name music cameos. Arcade Fire, Iron and Wine, and Fleet Foxes all ended up on the cutting room floor, but The Black Lips, Iggy Pop, Tegan and Sara, Florence Welch, Big Freedia made it into the final edit. As did Lykke Li, who plays the ex-girlfriend of Ryan Gosling’s BV. For those who weren’t able to catch Song to Song’s debut at SXSW on Friday, Billboard has today premiered a clip of Li and Gosling from the film.

The scene finds the pair discussing their old romance on a beautiful terrace, tossing leaves over the side. “Would you give it all up?” asks Gosling. “I would, if you asked me,” replies Li. “But you never do, ya know?” From there the two spin around the courtyard singing a duet of Bob Marley & The Wailers’ “It Hurts to Be Alone” while Gosling diddles on a Cassio SK-1. Check out the clip above.

Song to Song opens wider on March 17th. Find the official synopsis and trailer below, and read Michael Roffman’s early review of the film here.

“In a modern love story set against the Austin, Texas music scene, two entangled couples — struggling songwriters Faye (Rooney Mara) and BV (Gosling), and music mogul Cook (Michael Fassbender) and the waitress whom he ensnares (Natalie Portman) — chase success through a rock ‘n’ roll landscape of seduction and betrayal.”