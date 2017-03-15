Ryuichi Sakamoto announces first solo album in eight years

Ryuichi Sakamoto helmed the score for Alejandro González Iñárritu’s 2016 masterpiece, The Revenant, with the help of The National’s Bryce Dessner and German electronic artist Alva Noto. The Japanese composer is going it alone for his next project, however, as he’s gearing up for the release of his first solo studio album in eight years.
Titled async, the record is due out April 28th via Milan. The 14-track collection was recorded in New York and reportedly inspired by “everyday objects, sculpture, and nature.” A press release further details, “The album plays with ideas of a-synchronism, prime numbers, chaos, quantum physics and the blurred lines of life and artificiality/noise and music.”
For fans who don’t want to wait to until async’s official release date, Sakamoto is expected to debut the album in full during his set at this year’s Big Ears Festival, which takes place in Knoxville, Tennessee from March 23rd through the 26th.
async Artwork:
async Tracklist:
01. andata
02. disintegration
03. solari
04. ZURE
05. walker
06. stakra
07. ubi
08. fullmoon
09. async
10. tri
11. Life, Life
12. honj
13. ff
14. garden
15. water state 2 [vinyl-only bonus track]
