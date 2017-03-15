Ryuichi Sakamoto announces first solo album in eight years

Ryuichi Sakamoto helmed the score for Alejandro González Iñárritu’s 2016 masterpiece, The Revenant, with the help of The National’s Bryce Dessner and German electronic artist Alva Noto. The Japanese composer is going it alone for his next project, however, as he’s gearing up for the release of his first solo studio album in eight years.

Titled async, the record is due out April 28th via Milan. The 14-track collection was recorded in New York and reportedly inspired by “everyday objects, sculpture, and nature.” A press release further details, “The album plays with ideas of a-synchronism, prime numbers, chaos, quantum physics and the blurred lines of life and artificiality/noise and music.”

For fans who don’t want to wait to until async’s official release date, Sakamoto is expected to debut the album in full during his set at this year’s Big Ears Festival, which takes place in Knoxville, Tennessee from March 23rd through the 26th.

async Artwork:

async Tracklist:

01. andata

02. disintegration

03. solari

04. ZURE

05. walker

06. stakra

07. ubi

08. fullmoon

09. async

10. tri

11. Life, Life

12. honj

13. ff

14. garden

15. water state 2 [vinyl-only bonus track]

Below, revisit The Revenant score: