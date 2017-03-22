Back in 2012, Saint Etienne returned after a sever-year absence with Words and Music by Saint Etienne. Now, they’ve announce their follow-up album.

Home Counties finds the UK alternative dance trio capturing a day in the life of the “doughnut of shires that ring the capital” of London. By writing about the post-war towns that gave birth to The Beatles, Prodigy, Depeche Mode, and the Sutton United football club, the band examines “the love/hate relationship people have with ‘home.'” “Suburbia’s anonymity is exactly why it’s a source of inspiration,” said the band’s Bob Stanley. “They said it couldn’t happen here – and it didn’t.”

The album was produced by Young Gun Silver Fox’s Shawn Lee with help from a string of collaborators including Augustus (Kero Kero Bonito), Carwyn Ellis (Colorama), Robin Bennett (The Dreaming Spires), Richard X (Girls On Top / Black Melody) and Gerard Johnson (Denim, Yes). Recording took place over a six-week span in central London.

As a first listen, the band has shared lead single “Heather”. It’s a moody synthpop number that tells the tale of a woman who “comes and she goes like the warmth in the daylight.” Take a listen:

Home Counties Album Art:

Home Counties Tracklist:

01. The Reunion

02. Something New

03. Magpie Eyes

04. Whyteleafe

05. Dive

06. Church Pew Furniture Restorer

07. Take It All In

08. Popmaster

09. Underneath The Apple Tree

10. Out Of My Mind

11. After Hebden

12. Breakneck Hill

13. Heather

14. Sports Report

15. Train Drivers In Eyeliner

16. Unopened Fan Mail

17. What Kind Of World

18. Sweet Arcadia

19. Angel Of Woodhatch

Saint Etienne will tour the UK this summer, with select US shows scheduled for the fall.

Saint Etienne 2017 Tour Dates:

05/26 – Hebden Bridge, UK @ Trades Club

05/27 – Oxford, UK @ Common People Festival

05/31 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/02 – London, UK @ Royal Festival Hall

06/03 – Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed

06/04 – Birmingham, UK @ Town Hall

06/06 – Bexhill, UK @ De La Warr Pavillion

06/08 – Newcastle, UK @ Sage

06/09 – Edinburgh – UK @ Queens Hall

06/10 – Sheffield, UK @ City Hall

06/11 – Manchester, UK @ RNMC Concert Hall

08/20 – Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival

09/26 – New York, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

09/29 – Chicago, IL @ Park West

09/02 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

10/04 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore