Saint Etienne announce first US tour in five years

Last week, alternative dance trio Saint Etienne unveiled the details behind Home Counties, the long-awaited follow-up to 2012’s Words and Music by Saint Etienne. Now, the UK natives are back with even more comeback news: their first US tour in five years.
The stateside trek runs from late September through early October and follows a spring stint in the band’s home country. Saint Etienne are scheduled to visit cities such as Boston, Seattle, Chicago, San Francisco and Los Angeles, as well as New York City for back-to-back shows.
Consult the itinerary below. Home Counties arrives June 2nd via Heavenly Recordings.
Saint Etienne 2017 Tour Dates:
05/26 – Hebden Bridge, UK @ Trades Club
05/27 – Oxford, UK @ Common People Festival
05/31 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/02 – London, UK @ Royal Festival Hall
06/03 – Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed
06/04 – Birmingham, UK @ Town Hall
06/06 – Bexhill, UK @ De La Warr Pavillion
06/08 – Newcastle, UK @ Sage
06/09 – Edinburgh – UK @ Queens Hall
06/10 – Sheffield, UK @ City Hall
06/11 – Manchester, UK @ RNMC Concert Hall
08/20 – Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival
09/24 – Boston, MA @ Somerville Once Ballroom
09/25 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
09/26 – New York, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
09/27 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall
09/29 – Chicago, IL @ Park West
10/02 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
10/04 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
10/05 – Pomona, CA @ Glass House
10/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
Revisit Home Counties single “Heather”: