Saint Etienne announce first US tour in five years

Last week, alternative dance trio Saint Etienne unveiled the details behind Home Counties, the long-awaited follow-up to 2012’s Words and Music by Saint Etienne. Now, the UK natives are back with even more comeback news: their first US tour in five years.

The stateside trek runs from late September through early October and follows a spring stint in the band’s home country. Saint Etienne are scheduled to visit cities such as Boston, Seattle, Chicago, San Francisco and Los Angeles, as well as New York City for back-to-back shows.

Consult the itinerary below. Home Counties arrives June 2nd via Heavenly Recordings.

Saint Etienne 2017 Tour Dates:

05/26 – Hebden Bridge, UK @ Trades Club

05/27 – Oxford, UK @ Common People Festival

05/31 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/02 – London, UK @ Royal Festival Hall

06/03 – Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed

06/04 – Birmingham, UK @ Town Hall

06/06 – Bexhill, UK @ De La Warr Pavillion

06/08 – Newcastle, UK @ Sage

06/09 – Edinburgh – UK @ Queens Hall

06/10 – Sheffield, UK @ City Hall

06/11 – Manchester, UK @ RNMC Concert Hall

08/20 – Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival

09/24 – Boston, MA @ Somerville Once Ballroom

09/25 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

09/26 – New York, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

09/27 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall

09/29 – Chicago, IL @ Park West

10/02 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

10/04 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

10/05 – Pomona, CA @ Glass House

10/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

Revisit Home Counties single “Heather”: