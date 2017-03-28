While a mega talent in his own right, Sampha’s success is irrevocably tied to Drake. It was the latter’s sampling of the former on “Too Much” off Nothing Was the Same that helped bring attention to Sampha’s honeyed vocals and production skills. Sampha also appears on Drake’s new project, More Life.

Earlier today, the British crooner paid tribute to his Canadian collaborator during an appearance on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge, performing a cover of the smash hit “Controlla”. In Sampha’s hands, Drake’s club-favorite track becomes a romantic ballad complete with a string section. The strings also joined him on a performance of the Process song “(No One Knows Me) Like the Piano”. Listen to both at BBC 1’s website, beginning at the two-hour mark; “Piano” starts at 2:02:30, with “Controlla” coming in at 2:14:17.

During the interview portion of the program, host Clara Amfo asked if Sampha and Drake had perhaps recorded “an album’s worth of material” during their recent sessions together. Through nervous chuckles, Sampha answered, “Maybe, maybe.”