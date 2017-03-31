Process, the well-received debut album from Sampha, hit stores in February. Now, the British crooner has unveiled an accompanying short film of the same name. The 36-minute project was directed by Kahlil Joseph, the visionary creative known for his work on Beyoncé’s Lemonade film as well as music clips for Kendrick Lamar, FKA twigs, and Arcade Fire.

The visual Process piece collects performances featuring Sampha in addition to scenes of “ghostly spiritual surfer guides, crop circle dance formations, time altering narrative leaps.” As with the LP, the short film is in memory of Sampha’s mother, who passed away in 2015 while the singer was writing and recording Process. Watch it here.

Sampha recently covered Drake’s “Controlla” and participated in The xx’s week-long Night + Day festival in London.