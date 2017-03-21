Screenwriter Zak Penn says his new Matrix movie is not a “reboot” or “remake”

News broke last week of Warner Bros. Pictures’ plans to relaunch the Matrix franchise. Zak Penn (X2, X-Men: The Last Stand) has been tapped to write a treatment, and he’s taken to Twitter to clarify the nature of the project.

Many publications (this one included) used the word “reboot” in reporting announcement, a classification Penn took issue with. “All I can say at this point is no one could or should REBOOT The Matrix,” he tweeted. “People who know Animatrix and the comics understand. Can’t comment yet except to say that the words “reboot” and “remake” were from an article. Let’s stop responding to inaccurate news.”

Penn is referring to the “extended universe” entries that expanded on the main story of the theatrical Matrix trilogy. It sounds like the script he’s writing will be tangential to the three-film tale that starred Keanu Reeves and not independent of them. In fact, as Penn added for emphasis, “If I were going to recast Keanu Reeves, I would cast Keanu Reeves.”

Read all his tweets below.

All I can say at this point is no one could or should REBOOT the Matrix. People who know Animatrix and the comics understand. — Zak Penn (@zakpenn) March 15, 2017

Can't comment yet except to say that the words "reboot" and "remake" were from an article. Let's stop responding to inaccurate news. — Zak Penn (@zakpenn) March 17, 2017

If I were going to recast Keanu Reeves, I would cast Keanu Reeves. — Zak Penn (@zakpenn) March 17, 2017

How about just re-release the matrix? Don't reboot it, you can't do better. — Zak Penn (@zakpenn) March 17, 2017

Do I want to see more stories set in the universe of the matrix? Yes. Because it's a brilliant idea that generates great stories. — Zak Penn (@zakpenn) March 17, 2017

Look at what people are doing with Xmen universe. Between Logan and Legion and Deadpool, does anyone want them to stop? Not me. — Zak Penn (@zakpenn) March 17, 2017

The only other thing that’s known about the new Matrix is that Michael B. Jordan is being considered for the lead. Morpheus origin story, anyone?