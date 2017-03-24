See the first cast photos from David Lynch’s Twin Peaks reboot

We’re closer than ever to Twin Peaks.

David Lynch’s highly anticipated revival over at Showtime bows on Sunday, May 21st, and it seems as if we’re being treated to one small gift by the network each and every day. Last week, the series opened an exciting installment at South by Southwest, featuring themed drinks, new swag, and an appearance by Special Agent Dale Cooper himself, star Kyle MacLachlan.

Now, thanks to Entertainment Weekly, we have some exclusive first-look photos of our favorite characters, specifically Shelly Johnson (Mädchen Amick), Norma Jennigs (Peggy Lipton), James Hurley (James Marshall), Gordon Cole (Lynch), Albert Rosenfield (Miguel Ferrer), Lucy (Kimmy Robertson), Deputy Andy (Harry Goaz), and, yes, Denise Bryson (David Duchovny).

The publication sat down with Lynch and the cast for a full cover story, and even hooked up with People Magazine for a 40-minute reunion video with the stars that you can watch right now. If that we’re enough, GQ has an in-depth profile with the auteur, written by The A.V. Club’s own Sean O’Neal. So, yeah, plenty of goodies to go with your coffee this morning.

Check out the gallery below, which also includes the three covers from Entertainment Weekly featuring other characters like Sheryl Lee’s Laura Palmer, Sherilyn Fenn’s Audrey Horne, Everett McGill’s Big Ed Hurley, Wendy Robie’s Nadine Hurley, and Dana Ashbrook’s Bobby Briggs. Keep a look out for the issues as they hit newsstands today.