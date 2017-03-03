Photo by Ben Kaye

Danger Mouse has collaborated with producer Sam Cohen to curate the soundtrack for Amazon’s alternate history Nazi drama, The Man in the High Castle. The show and the Philip K. Dick book it’s based on are set in the ’60s, and the OST fittingly features songs from that era. Instead of the original versions, however, the songs are covered by modern artists like Beck, The Shins, Angel Olsen, Grandaddy, Kevin Morby, Karen O, and more.

As a first listen to the collection, Danger Mouse’s 30th Century Records has shared Sharon Van Etten’s take on Skeeter Davis’ “The End of the World”. Take a listen below.

Due out April 7th from 30th Century, the soundtrack is officially titled Resistance Radio: The Man in the High Castle Album. Find the complete tracklisting ahead.

Resistance Radio: The Man in the High Castle Album Tracklist:

01. Sharon Van Etten – “The End of the World”

02. Andrew VanWyngarden – “Nature Boy”

03. Beck – “Can’t Help Falling in Love (First ‘Stand-Up’ Show)”

04. Benjamin Booker – “Spoonful”

05. Sam Cohen – “The House of the Rising Sun”

06. The Shins – “A Taste of Honey”

07. Angel Olsen – “Who’s Sorry Now”

08. Waterstrider – “Speaking of Happiness”

09. Michael Kiwanuka – “Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child”

10. Grandaddy – “Love Hurts”

11. Big Search – “Lonely Mound of Clay”

12. Kevin Morby – “I Only Have Eyes for You”

13. Kelis – “Who’s Lovin’ You”

14. Norah Jones – “Unchained Melody”

15. Curtis Harding – “Lead Me On”

16. Maybird – “All Alone Am I”

17. Karen O – “Living in a Trance”

18. Sam Cohen – “Get Happy”