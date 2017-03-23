Photo by Sarah O’Driscoll

Last year, Montreal art pop outfit She-Devils premiered their four-track, debut EP on Consequence of Sound. Now, some 12 months later, they’re readying their first full-length. The self-titled album is expected to hit shelves on May 19th through Secretly Canadian.

Continuing where they left off with their EP, She-Devils’ new material is sourced from an “amusement park of sounds,” inspired by such icons as Iggy Pop, Madonna, as well as “the romantic longing of ‘60s yé-yé.” A visual component is built into their music, too, as the two-piece of Kyle Jukka and Audrey Ann Boucher takes a page from the art of Andy Warhol and Quentin Tarantino.

As a first taste of the upcoming LP, She-Devils have let loose “Hey Boy”, a fun and psychedelic little ditty that sounds like it’d be perfect for a beach bonfire circa 1965. Take a listen below.

She-Devils Artwork:

She-Devils Tracklist:

01. Come

02. Hey Boy

03. Make You Pay

04. Darling

05. How Do You Feel

06. Blooming

07. You Don’t Know

08. The World Laughs

09. Never Let Me Go

10. Buffalo

Beginning next month, the band has a handful of dates throughout North America and Europe.

She-Devils 2017 Tour Dates:

04/20 – Toronto, ON @ The Costume House

05/17 – Paris, FR @ Fireworks Festival

05/18 – London, UK @ Moth Club

05/19 – London, UK @ London Fields Brewhouse

05/20 – Brighton, UK @ The Great Escape Festival

05/25 – Berlin, DE @ ACUD

06/02 – Toronto, ON @ The Baby G

06/03 – Detroit, MI @ UFO Factory

06/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Ortlieb’s

06/08 – Brooklyn, NY @ Northside Festival

06/09 – Boston, MA @ Lily Pad