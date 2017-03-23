Photo by Sarah O’Driscoll
Last year, Montreal art pop outfit She-Devils premiered their four-track, debut EP on Consequence of Sound. Now, some 12 months later, they’re readying their first full-length. The self-titled album is expected to hit shelves on May 19th through Secretly Canadian.
Continuing where they left off with their EP, She-Devils’ new material is sourced from an “amusement park of sounds,” inspired by such icons as Iggy Pop, Madonna, as well as “the romantic longing of ‘60s yé-yé.” A visual component is built into their music, too, as the two-piece of Kyle Jukka and Audrey Ann Boucher takes a page from the art of Andy Warhol and Quentin Tarantino.
As a first taste of the upcoming LP, She-Devils have let loose “Hey Boy”, a fun and psychedelic little ditty that sounds like it’d be perfect for a beach bonfire circa 1965. Take a listen below.
She-Devils Artwork:
She-Devils Tracklist:
01. Come
02. Hey Boy
03. Make You Pay
04. Darling
05. How Do You Feel
06. Blooming
07. You Don’t Know
08. The World Laughs
09. Never Let Me Go
10. Buffalo
Beginning next month, the band has a handful of dates throughout North America and Europe.
She-Devils 2017 Tour Dates:
04/20 – Toronto, ON @ The Costume House
05/17 – Paris, FR @ Fireworks Festival
05/18 – London, UK @ Moth Club
05/19 – London, UK @ London Fields Brewhouse
05/20 – Brighton, UK @ The Great Escape Festival
05/25 – Berlin, DE @ ACUD
06/02 – Toronto, ON @ The Baby G
06/03 – Detroit, MI @ UFO Factory
06/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Ortlieb’s
06/08 – Brooklyn, NY @ Northside Festival
06/09 – Boston, MA @ Lily Pad