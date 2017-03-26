PBS is currently under threat due to 45’s desire to kill the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Thankfully, even if his needlessly cynical and war-hungry budget proposal goes through, the Muppets of Sesame Street will likely survive. That’s a good thing, as a recent episode of the kids’ program proved just how positive its impact can be thanks to an appearance by Sia.

The pop star joined Elmo, Grover, Abby Cadabby, and Cookie Monster to teach young viewers that “S is for Songs”. Ostensibly, the ditty was about showing how important all types of music is, whether it be “Sad songs/ And sunny songs/ Rhyming songs/ And Rapping songs/ Put-your-hands-together-start-clapping songs.” But the real gem here is that the clip gave children what could well be their first-ever look at Sia’s eyes. Yes, instead of her usual bangs, the only thing covering Sia’s face was a puffy red clown nose, meaning this is the most we’ve seen of her visage in years. If that doesn’t demonstrate the importance of federally funded public programing, I don’t know what would.

Watch the video above.

The President’s recent federal budget proposal would eliminate the National Endowment for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Humanities, and the CPB. CPB funding makes up about 7% of PBS’ revenue, and with Sesame Street airing first on HBO before heading to PBS stations, the beloved, long-running series isn’t exactly at risk of ending. However, cutting PBS’ funding would mean affiliates in poorer regions of the country could be forced to limit their broadcasts or end their transmissions entirely, and that means children in those areas would no longer get to see Elmo and the gang. S is for sad.