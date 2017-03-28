Slowdive returned to the stage in Glasgow on Monday night, marking their first live performance of 2017. The reunited shoegaze outfit brought along a trio of songs from their long-awaited new album. They performed the album’s lead single, “Star Roving”, as well as two other new tracks, “Sugar for the Pill” and “No Longer Making Time”. Watch fan-shot footage below.

✨✨✨ #slowdive #stargazing A post shared by Colin Clark (@profcolinclark) on Mar 27, 2017 at 5:31pm PDT

Setlist:

Avalyn

Catch the Breeze

Crazy for You

Machine Gun

Star Roving (Live debut)

Souvlaki Space Station

Blue Skied an’ Clear

When the Sun Hits

Alison

Sugar for the Pill (Live debut)

She Calls

Golden Hair (Syd Barrett cover)

Encore:

Slowdive

No Longer Making Time (Live debut)

40 Days

Slowdive have signed with Dead Oceans for the release of their new album, the band’s first in 22 years. Full details are forthcoming, but apparently the album cover was revealed via the tour’s merch: