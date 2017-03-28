Slowdive returned to the stage in Glasgow on Monday night, marking their first live performance of 2017. The reunited shoegaze outfit brought along a trio of songs from their long-awaited new album. They performed the album’s lead single, “Star Roving”, as well as two other new tracks, “Sugar for the Pill” and “No Longer Making Time”. Watch fan-shot footage below.
Setlist:
Avalyn
Catch the Breeze
Crazy for You
Machine Gun
Star Roving (Live debut)
Souvlaki Space Station
Blue Skied an’ Clear
When the Sun Hits
Alison
Sugar for the Pill (Live debut)
She Calls
Golden Hair (Syd Barrett cover)
Encore:
Slowdive
No Longer Making Time (Live debut)
40 Days
Slowdive have signed with Dead Oceans for the release of their new album, the band’s first in 22 years. Full details are forthcoming, but apparently the album cover was revealed via the tour’s merch: