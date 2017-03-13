Menu
Snoop Dogg remixes BadBadNotGood and Kaytranada’s “Lavender” — listen

Plus, its video features a showdown between the West Coast rapper and Donald Trump

on March 13, 2017, 11:45am
Photo by Philip Cosores

Despite what Mother Nature has to say, spring is just around the corner and Snoop Dogg is getting ready for appearances at both Memphis’ Beale Street Festival and the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. To help jump-start the season, the veteran Long Beach rapper has remixed the BadBadNotGood and Kaytranada collaboration “Lavender”.

“I love what they [BadBadNotGood] do, shit feels so real,” Snoop explained in a press statement. “And when I heard the instrumental on their album I had to do it.” The new rework features an additional verse from the West Coast MC, as well as artwork from Joe Cool, who did the iconic cover for Snoop’s 1993 debut, Doggystyle, and a music video. Directed by Jesse Wellens and James DeFina, the clip stars Snoop, comedian/actor Michael Rapaport, and a bunch of clowns, including one that looks suspiciously like our Sentient Cheeto president (see the screenshot).

Check it all out below. “Lavendar” originally appears on BadBadNotGood’s 2016 LP, IV.

Who might that clown represent, I wonder?

“Lavender” Remix Artwork by Joe Cool:

