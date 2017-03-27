Snoop Dogg will induct Tupac Shakur into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Tupac Shakur was murdered in 1996, but his legacy still resounds throughout both hip-hop and the greater realm of pop culture, what with a new biopic, All Eyez On Me, due for release this June. At long last, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will induct him into their hallowed halls on April 7th during a ceremony in Brooklyn. Rumors floated on TMZ that Snoop Dogg, Shakur’s old friend, would be involved in the rapper’s induction, and now Rolling Stone has confirmed this as accurate.

After meeting Shakur at the wrap party of 1993’s Poetic Justice, Snoop forged a friendship with Shakur that, according to Snoop, helped bring Shakur to Death Row Records. They later went on to collaborate on “2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted”, a standout track from Shakur’s 1996 double album All Eyez On Me. Though TMZ mentioned a Dr. Dre-led three-song musical tribute to accompany the induction, no further details have been provided on that front.

Shakur will be inducted alongside a plethora of unlikely bedfellows, including Journey, Pearl Jam, ELO, and Joan Baez.