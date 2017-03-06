Photo via Instagram/@saintrecords
Festival season got an early start over the weekend with Florida’s Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival. The second annual event once again saw the return of the PoWoW! mashup collaboration — essentially Okeechobee’s answer to Bonnaroo’s Superjam — which was led this time by yacht rock great Michael McDonald. After finishing her own set an hour earlier, Solange fulfilled a bit of a dream by joining McDonald to perform The Doobie Brothers‘ “What a Fool Believes”.
“Anyone who knows me knows that the doobie brothers are my musical/harmonic/chord change hero’s,” Solange wrote on an Instagram video of the performance, “and that I listen to ‘it keeps you running’ everyday for encouragement. that was fun michael.”
Check out clips of the once-in-a-lifetime collaboration below.
After her own set, Solange joined Michael McDonald of The Doobie Brothers to sing "What a Fool Believes"