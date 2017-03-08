Photo by Pat Nolan

On March 17th, Sorority Noise will return with a new album called You’re Not As _____ As You Think. Due out through Triple Crown Records, the 10-track effort follows last year’s It Kindly Stopped For Me EP and their 2015 full-length, Joy, Departed.

Previously, the Connecticut emo rockers shared the contemplative lead single, “No Halo”. Now, they’ve unveiled a second offering in “Disappeared”. Sure to become a staple of their live show, it’s a rallying number that comes complete with a shout-along chorus. Tune in below.

Along with the new track, Sorority Noise have rescheduled their cancelled tour with Modern Baseball.

Sorority Noise 2017 Tour Dates:

03/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Creep Records In-Store

03/18 – West Babylon, NY @ Looney Tunes In-Store

03/21 – Fords, NJ @ Vintage Vinyl In-Store

04/21 – Richmond, VA @ Capital Ale House

04/22 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle Back Room

04/23 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade at Purgatory

04/25 – Jacksonville, FL @ 1904 Music Hall

04/26 – Orlando, FL @ Backbooth

04/28 – Austin, TX @ Sidewinder

04/29 – Dallas, TX @ The Dirty 30

05/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge

05/02 – San Diego, CA @ Che Cafe

05/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Hi Hat

05/04 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

05/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

05/07 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

05/09 – Lawrence, KS @ Jackpot Music Hall

05/10 – St. Louis, MO @ Firebird

05/11 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

05/12 – Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s

05/13 – Saginaw, MI @ Patchwork Music Festival

05/14 – Columbus, OH @ Double Happiness

05/22 – Hamburg, DE @ Hafenklang

05/23 – Cologne, DE @ Tsunami Club

05/24 – Amsterdam, NL @ Winston

05/25 – Antwerp, BE @ Kavka

05/27 – Birmingham, UK @ Slam Dunk Fest

05/28 – Leeds, UK @ Slam Dunk Fest

05/29 – Hertfordshire, UK @ Slam Dunk Fest

06/13 – Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel

06/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

06/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

06/16 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

06/17 – Hamden, CT @ The Ballroom