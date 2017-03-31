Sorry, Journey fans: Steve Perry will “skedaddle” before the band’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame performance

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is welcoming Journey with open arms next week, an honor that’s well deserved thanks to the band’s 18 Top 40 singles and its persevering influence in pop culture. The band’s original lineup—Steve Perry, Jonathan Cain, Aynsley Dunbar, Gregg Rolie, Neal Schon, Steve Smith and Ross Valory—is being honored, meaning Perry will be in the same room as his bandmates for the first time in ages.

As such, Schon speculated late last year that a reunion performance was a possibility. “I think it would only be right and just,” he told Rolling Stone. “He’s the one that created all the music with us.” Schon went on to say that the door “has always been open” for Perry to rejoin the band in whatever capacity, whether it be a one-off show or a world tour. Perry, for his part, has shied away from any kind of reunion. His last performance with the band was during a last-minute tribute show for promoter Bill Graham back in 1991.

And it seems he’s sticking to his guns. In an interview with the Dayton Daily News, keyboardist Jonathan Cain said Perry will be there to accept the award, but will then “skedaddle” once that’s done. He confirms that Journey’s current vocalist, Arnel Pineda will “represent very well, like he always does.”

He goes on to note Pineda’s commitment. “It’s amazing because Arnel has been consistently on the road for 10 years now,” Cain said. “I don’t think any singer in the band has stayed on the road as long as Arnel has. When we think back to the Steve Perry days, he wasn’t in the band for 10 years straight, faithfully being the road singer.”

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony will host plenty of other reunions, however. Yes founding frontman Jon Anderson will join the band onstage for the first time in over a decade, while Pearl Jam has invited all five of their drummers along for the ride.

The ceremony takes place on April 7th at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.