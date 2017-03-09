Later this month, Soulwax will return with From Deewee, their first album in more than a decade. The 12-track effort was recorded in early February in just 48 hours at the electronic outfit’s Belgian studio. It’s said to be based on Soulwax’s Transient Program For Drums and Machinery show, which they took out on the road last year.

As a peek into the upcoming LP, the group has shared a new song called “Missing Wires”. A whirlwind dance number, it’s laced with belching synths, frenetic percussion, and even a touch of grooviness.

From Deewee lands in stores on March 24th. For more, hear “Transient Program For Drums and Machinery”.

From Deewee Tracklist:

01. Preset Tense

02. Masterplanned

03. Missing Wires

04. Conditions of a Shared Belief

05. Is It Always Binary

06. Do You Want to Get Into Trouble?

07. My Tired Eyes

08. Transient Program For Drums and Machinery

09. Trespassers

10. The Singer Has Become a Deejay

11. Here come the Men in Suits

12. Goodnight Transmission