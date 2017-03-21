Source: Arcade Fire, Muse, The Weeknd, Chance the Rapper to headline Lollapalooza 2017

Photos by David Brendan Hall (Arcade Fire, Muse) and Philip Cosores (Chance)

Lollapalooza is set to unveil its 2017 lineup on Wednesday morning. Industry sources tell Consequence of Sound that Arcade Fire, Muse, The Weeknd, and Chicago’s own Chance the Rapper are among the headliners topping the bill.

Arcade Fire have played Lollapalooza twice before, first in 2005 as an early evening act opening for The Killers, and again in 2010 as one of the festival’s marquee headliners. The band’s long-awaited return to Grant Park marks their first confirmed US performance of 2017 and comes amidst rumors of a new studio album.

As for Muse, they’ll be headlining Lollapalooza for a third time following appearances in 2007 and 2011. The festival set is part of an expansive US summer tour announced in anticipation of a new album.

Abel Tesfayne, a.k.a. The Weeknd, is just two years removed from his previous headlining appearance at Lollapalooza. However, following the smash success of his Daft Punk-aided third album, Starboy, the Toronto crooner remains one of the most in-demand acts on the festival circuit.

In 2013, Chance the Rapper made his Lolla debut on the BMI stage. A year later, he returned to close out Perry’s Stage. He’s now risen the ranks to headliner status and will take the stage at his hometown festival for what will arguably be the biggest performance of his career. Last year, Chance released his latest mixtape, Coloring Book, and already he’s talking of a brand new full-length project.

Lollapaloza returns to Chicago’s Grant Park from August 3rd-6th. Four-day GA passes went on sale and instantly sold out ahead of Tuesday’s announcement. Single-day tickets will be available beginning Wednesday.

Festival organizers did did not respond to our request for a comment.