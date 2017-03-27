On September 8th, Los Angeles art-rock duo Sparks will return with their first solo album in eight years. It’s titled Hippopotamus and marks their 22nd studio effort overall following 2009’s The Seduction of Ingmar Bergman and their 2012 debut release as FFS, a supergroup featuring Franz Ferdinand.

Recorded in Los Angeles, Hippopotamus spans 15 songs, including titles like “Giddy Giddy”, “I Wish You Were Fun”, and “Missionary Position”. According to an official statement, this new material finds brothers Ron and Russell Mael “take the pop form, shake it up, and create an album that is adventurous, fresh and idiosyncratically ‘Sparks.'”

Our first look at the comeback LP comes with its title track and accompanying music video. True to Sparks’ word, both are zany yet undeniable pieces of work centered around the African mammal. Check it out below.

Hippopotamus Artwork:

Hippopotamus Tracklist:

01. Probably Nothing

02. Missionary Position

03. Edith Piaf (Said It Better Than Me)

04. Scandinavian Design

05. Giddy Giddy

06. What the Hell Is It This Time?

07. Unaware

08. Hippopotamus

09. Bummer

10. I Wish You Were Fun

11. So Tell Me Mrs. Lincoln Aside From That How Was the Play?

12. When You’re a French Director

13. Amazing Mr. Repeat

14. A Little Bit Like Fun

15. Life with the Macbeths

Sparks will support Hippopotamus with a full-fledged world tour, the European dates for which have been revealed.

Sparks 2017 Tour Dates:

08/07 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega Theater

08/08 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller

08/10 – Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus

08/12 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival

09/11 – Prague, CZ @ Lucerna Music Bar

09/12 – Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater

09/14 – The Hague, NL @ Paard van Troje

09/15 – Luxembourg, LU @ den Atelier

09/16 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

09/20 – Edinburgh, UK @ Queens Hall

09/22 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

09/23 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

09/24 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute 1

09/26 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy

09/27 – London, UK @ O2 Shepherds Bush Empire