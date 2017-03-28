As promised, Marvel Studios has today released a new trailer for Spider-Man: Homecoming. The fresh look expands a bit on the plot of the highly anticipated feature — perhaps to the point of giving just a touch too much away.

We already knew the film was going to find Spider-Man (Tom Holland) continuing to try and earn the good graces of his mentor, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.). As the new preview reveals, however, it seems that young Peter Parker falls out of favor with Iron Man when an attempted act of heroism comes dangerously close to disaster. From there, Spidey must prove himself on his own merits, without the technological aid of his Avenger ally. That brings him face to face with Michael Keaton’s Vulture, who, as we learned in a recent interview with the actor and director Jon Watts, has his own bone to pick with Stark.

(Read: A Complete Guide to Comic Book Movies in 2017)

Now, that may seem like Marvel has revealed more of the story than necessary (besides, if they just showed flashes of Spidey swinging through Queens, we’d still buy a ticket.) Still, the studio actually has a long history of being careful with what they show in previews. After all, we haven’t really learned how Donald Glover, Angourie Rice, Zendaya, Martin Starr, Hannibal Buress, and Tony Revolori fit into all this. Plus, there’s still plenty of intrigue left in that massive plane battle, so don’t fret, and check out the new trailer above.

Spider-Man: Homecoming swings into theaters on July 7th. Read the official synopsis:

“A young Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Holland), who made his sensational debut in Captain America: Civil War, begins to navigate his newfound identity as the web-slinging superhero in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Thrilled by his experience with the Avengers, Peter returns home, where he lives with his Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), under the watchful eye of his new mentor Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.). Peter tries to fall back into his normal daily routine – distracted by thoughts of proving himself to be more than just your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man – but when the Vulture (Keaton) emerges as a new villain, everything that Peter holds most important will be threatened.”