Splendour in the Grass reveals 2017 lineup, and it’s a doozy

Photo of QOTSA by Debi Del Grande

Australia’s Splendour in the Grass has revealed its 2017 lineup, and it’s a doozy.

Queens of the Stone Age, LCD Soundsystem, The xx, and Sigur Rós lead the impressive bill. Also playing are HAIM, ScHoolboy Q, Father John Misty, Future Islands, Cut Copy, Royal Blood, Bonobo, Real Estate, Pond, Maggie Rogers, and Julien Baker.

Other confirmed acts include Two Door Cinema Club, BANKS, Tove Lo, George Ezra, Vance Joy, Catfish and the Bottlemen, Lil Yachty, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Oh Wonder, Julia Jacklin, Bishop Briggs, The Lemon Twigs, Bag Raider, and LANY.

The annual music festival goes down July 21st – 23rd in Byron Bay, New South Wales. Additional details, including ticket information, can be found via the festival’s website.