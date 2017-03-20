Spoon expand North American tour in support of new album Hot Thoughts

Photo by Philip Cosores
In continued support of their stellar new album, Hot Thoughts, Austin indie rockers Spoon have expanded their upcoming world tour with a fresh batch of North American tour dates.
(Read: Spoon’s Britt Daniel Breaks Down His Entire Band’s Discography)
New summer shows have been added in cities like Charlotte, Boston, Toronto, Savannah, Salt Lake City, and Milwaukee. For some of these gigs, Spoon will be sharing the stage with The New Pornographers, Tennis, and Cherry Glazerr. Not all the venues have been revealed yet, but pre-sale begins on Wednesday (March 22nd), with a general sale going down on Friday.
Consult the full itinerary below.
Spoon 2017 Tour Dates:
03/22 – Sydney, AU @ Red Eye Records
03/23 – Sydney, AU @ Metro Theatre
03/24 – Fitzroy, AU @ Polyester Records
03/25 – Thornbury, AU @ The Croxton Bandroom
04/27 – Mobile, AL @ Soul Kitchen
04/28 – Oxford, MS @ The Lyric
04/29 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Varsity Theatre
05/01 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor
05/02 – Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues
05/03 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theater
05/05 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm
05/06 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel %
05/07 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
05/09 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine
05/11 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
06/17 – Berlin, DE @ Festaal Kreuzberg
06/18 – Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby Festival
06/19 – Munich, DE @ Technikum
06/20 – Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefahrlich
06/22 – Oslo, NO @ Piknik i Parken
06/24 – Copenhagen, DK @ Amager Bio
06/25 – Ewjik, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole
06/27 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
06/28 – Glasgow, UK @ The Arts School
06/30 – London, UK @ O2 Forum
07/02 – Arras, FR @ Main Square Festival
07/03 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live
07/07 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
07/08 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival
07/14 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival
07/15 – Birmingham, AL @ Sloss Festival
07/18 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
07/19 – Charlottesville, VA @ Sprint Pavilion &
07/21 – Boston, MA @ TBA
07/22 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre &
07/23 – Montreal, QC @ Metropolis &
07/25 – Toronto, ON @ TBA #
07/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE &
07/28 – New York, NY @ Panorama Festival
07/29 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
07/30 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion ^*
08/01 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore #
08/06 – Hollywood, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^
08/08 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up Aspen
08/09 – Bellvue, CO @ Mishawaka Amphitheatre
08/19 – New Orleans, LA @ TBA
08/20 – Jacksonville, FL @ TBA
08/22 – Savannah, GA @ TBA
08/23 – Columbia, SC @ TBA
08/28 – Spokane, WA @ TBA
08/30 – Edmonton, AB @ TBA
08/31 – Calgary, AB @ TBA
09/02 – Vancouver, BC @ TBA
09/05 – Boise, ID @ TBA
09/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ TBA
09/08 – Omaha, NE @ TBA
09/10 – Kansas City, MO @ TBA
09/13 – Milwaukee, WI @ TBA
09/14 – Madison, WI @ TBA
09/15 – Saint Paul, MN @ TBA
^ = w/ Belle & Sebastian
* = w/ Andrew Bird
% = w/ Tennis
& = w/ The New Pornographers
# = w/ Cherry Glazerr
