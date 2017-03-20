Spoon expand North American tour in support of new album Hot Thoughts

Photo by Philip Cosores

In continued support of their stellar new album, Hot Thoughts, Austin indie rockers Spoon have expanded their upcoming world tour with a fresh batch of North American tour dates.

(Read: Spoon’s Britt Daniel Breaks Down His Entire Band’s Discography)

New summer shows have been added in cities like Charlotte, Boston, Toronto, Savannah, Salt Lake City, and Milwaukee. For some of these gigs, Spoon will be sharing the stage with The New Pornographers, Tennis, and Cherry Glazerr. Not all the venues have been revealed yet, but pre-sale begins on Wednesday (March 22nd), with a general sale going down on Friday.

Consult the full itinerary below.

Spoon 2017 Tour Dates:

03/22 – Sydney, AU @ Red Eye Records

03/23 – Sydney, AU @ Metro Theatre

03/24 – Fitzroy, AU @ Polyester Records

03/25 – Thornbury, AU @ The Croxton Bandroom

04/27 – Mobile, AL @ Soul Kitchen

04/28 – Oxford, MS @ The Lyric

04/29 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Varsity Theatre

05/01 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor

05/02 – Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues

05/03 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theater

05/05 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm

05/06 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel %

05/07 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

05/09 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine

05/11 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

06/17 – Berlin, DE @ Festaal Kreuzberg

06/18 – Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby Festival

06/19 – Munich, DE @ Technikum

06/20 – Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefahrlich

06/22 – Oslo, NO @ Piknik i Parken

06/24 – Copenhagen, DK @ Amager Bio

06/25 – Ewjik, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole

06/27 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

06/28 – Glasgow, UK @ The Arts School

06/30 – London, UK @ O2 Forum

07/02 – Arras, FR @ Main Square Festival

07/03 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live

07/07 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/08 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival

07/14 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival

07/15 – Birmingham, AL @ Sloss Festival

07/18 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

07/19 – Charlottesville, VA @ Sprint Pavilion &

07/21 – Boston, MA @ TBA

07/22 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre &

07/23 – Montreal, QC @ Metropolis &

07/25 – Toronto, ON @ TBA #

07/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE &

07/28 – New York, NY @ Panorama Festival

07/29 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

07/30 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion ^*

08/01 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore #

08/06 – Hollywood, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^

08/08 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up Aspen

08/09 – Bellvue, CO @ Mishawaka Amphitheatre

08/19 – New Orleans, LA @ TBA

08/20 – Jacksonville, FL @ TBA

08/22 – Savannah, GA @ TBA

08/23 – Columbia, SC @ TBA

08/28 – Spokane, WA @ TBA

08/30 – Edmonton, AB @ TBA

08/31 – Calgary, AB @ TBA

09/02 – Vancouver, BC @ TBA

09/05 – Boise, ID @ TBA

09/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ TBA

09/08 – Omaha, NE @ TBA

09/10 – Kansas City, MO @ TBA

09/13 – Milwaukee, WI @ TBA

09/14 – Madison, WI @ TBA

09/15 – Saint Paul, MN @ TBA

^ = w/ Belle & Sebastian

* = w/ Andrew Bird

% = w/ Tennis

& = w/ The New Pornographers

# = w/ Cherry Glazerr

