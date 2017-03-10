As they near the album’s March 17th release date, Spoon are ramping up their late night presence in anticipation of Hot Thoughts. On Wednesday evening, they performed the title track on Kimmel; last night, they debuted a brand new song, “I Ain’t the One” on Corden.

(Read: Live Review: Spoon at The Observatory in Santa Ana (3/6))

The band’s Britt Daniel and Alex Fischel actually first played the song last summer at a festival in Mexico and the studio version soundtracked an episode of Shameless. Last night’s performance was the first time we’ve heard the full thing with a full band, however, so it’s really the track’s formal debut. “I Ain’t the One” has the type of brooding warmth typical of a Spoon track, building tension that never satisfyingly breaks and keeps you wanting more.

Watch the replay above. You can also find Spoon’s current tour schedule here.