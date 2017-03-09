Menu
Spoon serve up sexy “Hot Thoughts” performance on Kimmel — watch

The follow-up to 2014’s They Want My Soul arrives in just a few days

March 09, 2017
Spoon, arguably one of the greatest bands of our generation, took the stage on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night in anticipation of their ninth studio effort, Hot Thoughts.

Accompanied by a backdrop of their colorful album artwork, the Austin indie rockers rolled out the funky title track, oozing both a cool confidence and sensual flair. Each band member was also sporting a bit of red in their outfit in support of International Women’s Day. Now that’s *extra* hot. Replay the performance up above.

Hot Thoughts, the follow-up to 2014’s They Want My Soul, arrives on March 17th through Matador Records.

In related news, Austin taco joint Veracruz All Natural have named a taco after Spoon, and just in time for South By Southwest. Better yet, all proceeds will be donated to nonprofit organization American Gateways, which aids Texas refugees and immigrants.

