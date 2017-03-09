Spoon, arguably one of the greatest bands of our generation, took the stage on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night in anticipation of their ninth studio effort, Hot Thoughts.

Accompanied by a backdrop of their colorful album artwork, the Austin indie rockers rolled out the funky title track, oozing both a cool confidence and sensual flair. Each band member was also sporting a bit of red in their outfit in support of International Women’s Day. Now that’s *extra* hot. Replay the performance up above.

Hot Thoughts, the follow-up to 2014’s They Want My Soul, arrives on March 17th through Matador Records.

In related news, Austin taco joint Veracruz All Natural have named a taco after Spoon, and just in time for South By Southwest. Better yet, all proceeds will be donated to nonprofit organization American Gateways, which aids Texas refugees and immigrants.