St. Vincent, Zach Galifianakis, and John Legend collaborating on new project to benefit Planned Parenthood

In the wake up of Donald Trump’s frightening and grossly incompetent White House takeover, musicians have made it a point to support organizations like Planned Parenthood every way that they can.

The National donated all their merchandise profits to PP, as well as played a benefit show in the nation’s capital alongside Sleater-Kinney; Beastie Boys’ Ad-Rock designed special sneakers to raise money for PP; and Pinegrove, Joan of Arc, and label Run for Cover all offered up their Bandcamp profits in the name of reproductive rights and healthcare.

Now, a Planned Parenthood-benefiting collaboration between St. Vincent, Zach Galifianakis, and John Legend is in the works. Creative Independent Editor-in-Chief Brandon Stosuy recently tweeted a picture showing the three gathered around a piano in a cozy-type bar or lounge:

ICYMI: I'm working on something for Planned Parenthood on behalf of @thecreativeindp. These are some of the people involved. More soon. pic.twitter.com/hnU6TzPBHC — Brandon Stosuy (@brandonstosuy) March 10, 2017

Additionally, as Stereogum points out, CHVRCHES and Kristen Stewart have teamed up for PP. Stewart is reportedly helming a “musically oriented piece” for the Scottish synthpop outfit. “I had been asking them to let me do something for them for a while,” Stewart told The Los Angeles Times. “They’re so good. I ended up with a pretty simple but definitive narrative arc that highlights the cause in a sweet but quiet and confronting way.”