Strand of Oaks’ Timothy Showalter released his fifth studio effort, Hard Love, back in February. In continued support of the new LP, the Philadelphia-based singer-songwriter stopped by last night’s Conan to perform the jangly single “Rest of It”. Scraggly haired per usual, Showalter was backed by the hot glow of a wall of lights like a full-fledged folk rock star (host Conan O’Brien played the part of groupie, donning a cowboy hat and describing the performance as “killer”).

As a web exclusive, Showalter also rattled off “Radio Kids”. Replay both performances below.

Showalter is currently on a lengthy US and European tour in support of Hard Love, including a couple of dates with Jason Isbell.

Strand of Oaks 2017 Tour Dates:

03/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

03/31 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

04/01 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

04/02 – Nashville, TN @ 3rd and Lindsley

04/03 – Dallas, TX @ Three Links

04/04 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Indoor

04/05 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

04/07 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

04/08 – Tallahassee, FL @ Word of South Festival

04/09 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

04/10 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

04/13 – Carlton, AU @ The Curtin

04/14-16 – Tallarook, AU @ Boogie Festival

04/16 – South Geelong, AU @ HOLA 2017

04/20 – Newtown, AU @ Newtown Social Club

04/21 – Fortitude Valley, AU @ Black Bear Lodge

04/22 – Gomersal, AU @ Silver Raven

05/04 – Springfield, MO @ Gillioz Theatre *

05/05 – Kansas City, MO @ Middle of the Map Festival *

05/06 – Peoria, IL @ Limelight Eventplex *

05/08 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

05/27 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

06/16-18 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

07/21 – Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore *

07/22 – Saint Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre *

07/23 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston PAC *

07/26 – Louisville, KY @ Louisville Waterfront Park

07/28-30 – Camden, NJ @ XPoNential Music Festival

08/04-06 – Montreal, CA @ Osheaga Festival

08/16-19 – Hasselt-Kiewit, BE @ Pukkelpop

* = w/ Jason Isbell