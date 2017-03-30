Strand of Oaks’ Timothy Showalter released his fifth studio effort, Hard Love, back in February. In continued support of the new LP, the Philadelphia-based singer-songwriter stopped by last night’s Conan to perform the jangly single “Rest of It”. Scraggly haired per usual, Showalter was backed by the hot glow of a wall of lights like a full-fledged folk rock star (host Conan O’Brien played the part of groupie, donning a cowboy hat and describing the performance as “killer”).
As a web exclusive, Showalter also rattled off “Radio Kids”. Replay both performances below.
Showalter is currently on a lengthy US and European tour in support of Hard Love, including a couple of dates with Jason Isbell.
Strand of Oaks 2017 Tour Dates:
03/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour
03/31 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
04/01 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
04/02 – Nashville, TN @ 3rd and Lindsley
04/03 – Dallas, TX @ Three Links
04/04 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Indoor
04/05 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
04/07 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
04/08 – Tallahassee, FL @ Word of South Festival
04/09 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
04/10 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
04/13 – Carlton, AU @ The Curtin
04/14-16 – Tallarook, AU @ Boogie Festival
04/16 – South Geelong, AU @ HOLA 2017
04/20 – Newtown, AU @ Newtown Social Club
04/21 – Fortitude Valley, AU @ Black Bear Lodge
04/22 – Gomersal, AU @ Silver Raven
05/04 – Springfield, MO @ Gillioz Theatre *
05/05 – Kansas City, MO @ Middle of the Map Festival *
05/06 – Peoria, IL @ Limelight Eventplex *
05/08 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
05/27 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling
06/16-18 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
07/21 – Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore *
07/22 – Saint Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre *
07/23 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston PAC *
07/26 – Louisville, KY @ Louisville Waterfront Park
07/28-30 – Camden, NJ @ XPoNential Music Festival
08/04-06 – Montreal, CA @ Osheaga Festival
08/16-19 – Hasselt-Kiewit, BE @ Pukkelpop
* = w/ Jason Isbell