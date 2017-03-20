It’s been a short while since we’ve written about Stranger Things, so forgive us to indulge in a little ’80s lore, will you? Besides, this one’s actually pretty fun: America’s preeminent pizza chain Domino’s has hooked up with Stranger Things hunkasaurus Joe Keery, aka Steve Harrington, to remake the ending of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off for their new pizza tracker service.

If you recall, the original ending to John Hughes’ classic comedy saw a young Matthew Broderick racing home to beat his parents after, well, his wild ‘n’ crazy day off. This parody, however, sees Keery taking on the titular role, only this time he’s attempting to beat the delivery guy to the door. If you look closely, you’ll even see a nice cameo in there.

“We know that customers find the Domino’s Tracker to be a fun part of ordering from Domino’s, so we tried to capture their excitement in this new ad,” wrote Karen Kaiser, Domino’s vice president of advertising, in a statement. “While we modernized the classic scene with Domino’s Tracker technology and Domino’s custom-built delivery car, the DXP, the scene otherwise stays true to the ’80s Paramount cult classic.”

Catch the two clips below. If you’re still feeling nostalgic, don’t forget that the Consequence of Sound staff also offered up their own Ferris remake last year for the film’s 30th anniversary. While they didn’t race home like Keery here, they did visit a number of Chicago landmarks like The Art Institute, Wrigley Field, and, yes, the Sears Tower.

Domino’s Commercial:

Life Moves Pretty Fast: