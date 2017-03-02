The New Pornographers are back this week with a music video for “High Ticket Attractions”, the lead single off new album Whiteout Conditions. Directed by Dan Huiting (Bon Iver, Sylvan Esso), it’s a colorfully messy visual in which a bunch of students trash their science lab as sort of a retaliation against a mean classmate. For anyone who hates bullies and high school chemistry, the scenes of broken beakers, splashed potions, and torn up periodic tables should provide a bit of catharsis. Watch above.

Check it out up above. Whiteout Conditions, the follow-up to 2014’s Brill Bruisers, arrives in stores on April 7th.