Sufjan Stevens announces Carrie & Lowell live album

Photo by Kris Fuentes Cortes
Today marks the two-year anniversary of Sufjan Stevens’ stellar album Carrie & Lowell. It’s also the birthday of Lowell Brams, Stevens’ stepdad and Asthmatic Kitty co-founder. To mark the big day, Stevens has revealed plans to issue a live album version of Carrie & Lowell.
Due out April 28th, it was recorded on November 9th, 2015 at North Charleston Performing Arts Center in South Carolina. The tracklist spans 15 songs, including singles “No Shade in the Shadow of the Cross” and “Should Have Known Better”. Its encore features Stevens and Gallant’s cover of Drake’s “Hotline Bling”.
The live album will be available in both audio (iTunes, Spotify, etc.) and visual formats (YouTube, Vimeo). The concert footage was shot and produced by We Are Films, edited by Keith Bradshaw and Deborah Johnson, and mixed by Casey Foubert.
Last year, footage from the live album — specifically Stevens performing the title track — was shared. Revisit that clip below, followed by the full tracklist.
In June, Stevens is scheduled to put out a new collaborative album with The National’s Bryce Dessner and Nico Muhly. The singer-songwriter was also recently tapped to soundtrack Luca Guadagnino’s Call Me By Your Name.
Carrie & Lowell Live Tracklist:
01. Redford (For Yia-Yia and Papou)
02. Death With Dignity
03. Should Have Known Better
04. All of Me Wants All Of You
05. John My Beloved
06. The Only Thing
07. Fourth of July
08. No Shade in the Shadow of the Cross
09. Carrie & Lowell
10. Drawn to the Blood
11. Eugene
12. Vesuvius
13. Futile Devices
14. Blue Bucket of Gold
15. Blue Bucket Outro
Encore:
16. Hotline Bling (feat. Gallant) *
* audio streaming and download only