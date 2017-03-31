Sufjan Stevens announces Carrie & Lowell live album

Photo by Kris Fuentes Cortes

Today marks the two-year anniversary of Sufjan Stevens’ stellar album Carrie & Lowell. It’s also the birthday of Lowell Brams, Stevens’ stepdad and Asthmatic Kitty co-founder. To mark the big day, Stevens has revealed plans to issue a live album version of Carrie & Lowell.

Due out April 28th, it was recorded on November 9th, 2015 at North Charleston Performing Arts Center in South Carolina. The tracklist spans 15 songs, including singles “No Shade in the Shadow of the Cross” and “Should Have Known Better”. Its encore features Stevens and Gallant’s cover of Drake’s “Hotline Bling”.

The live album will be available in both audio (iTunes, Spotify, etc.) and visual formats (YouTube, Vimeo). The concert footage was shot and produced by We Are Films, edited by Keith Bradshaw and Deborah Johnson, and mixed by Casey Foubert.

Last year, footage from the live album — specifically Stevens performing the title track — was shared. Revisit that clip below, followed by the full tracklist.

In June, Stevens is scheduled to put out a new collaborative album with The National’s Bryce Dessner and Nico Muhly. The singer-songwriter was also recently tapped to soundtrack Luca Guadagnino’s Call Me By Your Name.

Carrie & Lowell Live Tracklist:

01. Redford (For Yia-Yia and Papou)

02. Death With Dignity

03. Should Have Known Better

04. All of Me Wants All Of You

05. John My Beloved

06. The Only Thing

07. Fourth of July

08. No Shade in the Shadow of the Cross

09. Carrie & Lowell

10. Drawn to the Blood

11. Eugene

12. Vesuvius

13. Futile Devices

14. Blue Bucket of Gold

15. Blue Bucket Outro

Encore:

16. Hotline Bling (feat. Gallant) *

* audio streaming and download only