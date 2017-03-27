Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Sufjan Stevens, The National’s Bryce Dessner, and Nico Muhly preview Planetarium album with “Saturn” — listen

Due for release in June, 17-track LP is inspired by the solar system

by
on March 26, 2017, 11:45pm
0 comments

In 2013, after completing two states of his reputed 50-state album project, Sufjan Stevens moved on to bigger and better things. Specifically, he teamed up with The National’s Bryce Dessner, Nico Muhly, and drummer James McAlister for an original composition inspired by the solar system. Entitled Planetarium, the project received its live debut during a multi-night run at the Brooklyn Academy Of Music. Years later, they’re finally releasing a recording of the project. The 17-track LP is set for release on June 9th via 4AD, and tonight they’ve unveiled the first preview in the form of “Saturn”. Listen below.

Watch a teaser for Planetarium:

Previous Story
Hugh Grant boogies to “Hotline Bling” in the Love Actually sequel — watch
Next Story
Album Review: Goldfrapp – Silver Eye
No comments
More Stories