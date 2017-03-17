Photo by​ Divine Enfantr

Among the many artists we lost last year was Suicide frontman Alan Vega, who passed away in July. While his death put an end to the great proto-punk outfit, his multi-instrumental bandmate Martin Rev is soldiering on. Today, he’s announced a new solo album called Demolition 9.

The record marks Rev’s first new material since 2009’s Stigmata. Demolition 9 comprises a whopping 34 tracks, though only one hits three minutes in length. According to a press release, “the record spans a lifetime’s worth of moods and musings, encompassing fragments of Rev’s varied passions accrued across his nearly half-century long career.”

As a sample of the industrial electronic sounds of the album, Rev has shared two tracks, “Now” and “In Our Name”. Take a listen to both below.

Demolition 9 is set for a May 29th release via Craig Leon’s Atlas Réalisations label. Find the album art and tracklist below.

Demolition 9 Artwork:

Demolition 9 Tracklist:

01. Stickball

02. Salve Dominus

03. Deus

04. Pace

05. My Street

06. Te Amo

07. Into the Blue

08 Requiem

09. Now

10. Blayboy

11. In Our Name

12. Never Mind

13. Vision of Mari

14. Warning

15. Salvame

16. Dies Irae

17. RBL

18. Venitas

19. Stretch

20. Creation

21. Toi

22. Piéta

23. It’s Time

24. Tacha’s Toy

25. Back to Philly

26. Stelle

27. Inside Out

28. Beatus

29. Tuba

30. Réve

31. Concrete

32. She

33. Darling

34. Excelsis