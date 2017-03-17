Photo by Divine Enfantr
Among the many artists we lost last year was Suicide frontman Alan Vega, who passed away in July. While his death put an end to the great proto-punk outfit, his multi-instrumental bandmate Martin Rev is soldiering on. Today, he’s announced a new solo album called Demolition 9.
The record marks Rev’s first new material since 2009’s Stigmata. Demolition 9 comprises a whopping 34 tracks, though only one hits three minutes in length. According to a press release, “the record spans a lifetime’s worth of moods and musings, encompassing fragments of Rev’s varied passions accrued across his nearly half-century long career.”
As a sample of the industrial electronic sounds of the album, Rev has shared two tracks, “Now” and “In Our Name”. Take a listen to both below.
Demolition 9 is set for a May 29th release via Craig Leon’s Atlas Réalisations label. Find the album art and tracklist below.
Demolition 9 Artwork:
Demolition 9 Tracklist:
01. Stickball
02. Salve Dominus
03. Deus
04. Pace
05. My Street
06. Te Amo
07. Into the Blue
08 Requiem
09. Now
10. Blayboy
11. In Our Name
12. Never Mind
13. Vision of Mari
14. Warning
15. Salvame
16. Dies Irae
17. RBL
18. Venitas
19. Stretch
20. Creation
21. Toi
22. Piéta
23. It’s Time
24. Tacha’s Toy
25. Back to Philly
26. Stelle
27. Inside Out
28. Beatus
29. Tuba
30. Réve
31. Concrete
32. She
33. Darling
34. Excelsis