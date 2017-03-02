The range of cultural influences on Swet Shop Boys’ debut album, Cashmere, is part of what makes it so poignant and interesting. Heems and Riz MC/Riz Ahmed embrace their heritage with a playful edge, something they continue to do in their new video for “Aaja”. The Ali Sethi-featuring song is essentially a Bollywood romance, so it’s fitting that they went with an Indian aesthetic for the track’s visuals.

Heems and Ahmed sit crosslegged on a stage, mugging and smiling as they perform a classic Indian concert. Out on the streets of Brooklyn, a young boy advertises the show by taping up flyers around town — including one over a Trump poster. But there’s really only one girl he wants to come to the concert, and he’ll do anything to make sure she sees his signs.

You can watch the Sofian Khan-directed clip above. Swet Shop Boys have a scant few live performances coming up later this year, the dates of which are below.

Swet Shop Boys 2017 Tour Dates:

04/12 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

04/15 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/22 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

06/01 – London, UK @ Scala

06/02 – Berlin, DE @ Gretchen

06/03 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

08/05 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music Festival