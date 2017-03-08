SXSW 2017 expands music lineup with Ryan Adams, Solange, Weezer, Future Islands

Looking to turn the page on a string of negative headlines, SXSW has confirmed a number of new acts who will take part in this year’s music programming.

Among the 1,000-plus names set to descend on Austin next week are: Ryan Adams, Solange, Weezer, Future Islands, Jimmy Eat World, Mastodon, Wu-Tang Clan, Migos, ASAP Ferg, The New Pornographers, The Avett Brothers, Real Estate, Grandaddy, …And You Will Know Us By the Trail of Dead, Sleigh Bells, M. Ward, Third Eye Blind, Banks, Jamila Woods, Noname, Jidenna, Saba, Rae Sremmurd, Slyvan Esso, Robyn Hitchcock, Hamilton Leithauser, D.R.A.M., Talib Kweli, Tinashe, Poliça, The Black Angels, Bleached, Deap Vally, Jay Som, Kevin Morby, Le Butcherettes, Pharmakon, Alex Wiley, Francis and the Lights, Joey Purp, Taylor Bennett, Pell, and Show Me the Body, among others.

The music portion of SXSW goes down March 13th – 19th in venues across Austin, Texas. Ticketing details and the full artist lineup can be found via the festival’s website.