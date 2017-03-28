System of a Down announce European tour dates with Code Orange

System of a Down are hard at work on their next album and have at least 15 “worthy” tracks already set aside for possible inclusion. The alt-rockers are also prepping to hit the road for the first time this year, as they’ve just announced a batch of European tour dates.

(Read: 10 Nu-Metal Songs That Totally Don’t Suck)

These new shows take place in June and are scheduled around SOAD’s long list of European festival appearances, which includes Germany’s Rock am Ring and Rock Werchter in Belgium. For these headlining gigs, Serj Tankian & co. will be joined by openers Code Orange, who recently issued their third full-length, Forever.

Consult the full itinerary below.

System of a Down 2017 Tour Dates:

06/01 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion %

06/03 – Nurnberg, DE @ Rock im Park

06/04 – Mendig, DE @ Rock am Ring

06/05 – Landgraaf, NL @ Pinkpop

06/07 – Nancy, FR @ Open Air Zenith %

06/09 – Derby, UK @ Download Festival

06/10 – Paris, FR @ Download Festival

06/12 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena %

06/13 – Berlin, DE @ Wuhlheide %

06/14 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena %

06/16 – Nickelsdorf, AT @ Nova Rock

06/17 – Krakow, PL @ Impact Festival

06/20 – Nimes, FR @ Nimes Festival %

06/22 – Copenhagen, DK @ Copenhell

06/23 – Madrid, ES @ Download Festival

06/25 – Florence, IT @ Firenze Rocks

06/28 – Norrkoping, SE @ Bravalla Festival

06/30 – Arras, FR @ Main Square Festival

07/01 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/02 – Hannover, DE @ Tui Arena

07/05 – Moscow, RU @ Park Live Festival

% = w/ Code Orange

Tankian covered “The Rains of Castamere” at a recent Game of Thrones Live Experience concert. Revisit footage of that performance: