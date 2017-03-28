System of a Down announce European tour dates with Code Orange

System of a Down are hard at work on their next album and have at least 15 “worthy” tracks already set aside for possible inclusion. The alt-rockers are also prepping to hit the road for the first time this year, as they’ve just announced a batch of European tour dates.
These new shows take place in June and are scheduled around SOAD’s long list of European festival appearances, which includes Germany’s Rock am Ring and Rock Werchter in Belgium. For these headlining gigs, Serj Tankian & co. will be joined by openers Code Orange, who recently issued their third full-length, Forever.
Consult the full itinerary below.
System of a Down 2017 Tour Dates:
06/01 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion %
06/03 – Nurnberg, DE @ Rock im Park
06/04 – Mendig, DE @ Rock am Ring
06/05 – Landgraaf, NL @ Pinkpop
06/07 – Nancy, FR @ Open Air Zenith %
06/09 – Derby, UK @ Download Festival
06/10 – Paris, FR @ Download Festival
06/12 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena %
06/13 – Berlin, DE @ Wuhlheide %
06/14 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena %
06/16 – Nickelsdorf, AT @ Nova Rock
06/17 – Krakow, PL @ Impact Festival
06/20 – Nimes, FR @ Nimes Festival %
06/22 – Copenhagen, DK @ Copenhell
06/23 – Madrid, ES @ Download Festival
06/25 – Florence, IT @ Firenze Rocks
06/28 – Norrkoping, SE @ Bravalla Festival
06/30 – Arras, FR @ Main Square Festival
07/01 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/02 – Hannover, DE @ Tui Arena
07/05 – Moscow, RU @ Park Live Festival
% = w/ Code Orange
Tankian covered “The Rains of Castamere” at a recent Game of Thrones Live Experience concert. Revisit footage of that performance: