With a sprawling seven-stage set design, wall of sound, and variety of special effects, the Game of Thrones Live Experience is already must-see for fans of the HBO show. Each performance is designed to create an immersive feel for attendees as the elaborate production compliments one of the best soundtracks on TV today (or, possibly ever). Guided by composer and master of ceremonies Ramin Djawadi, the concert builds up to the infamous Red Wedding, complete with blood on the video screen. It’s a wonderful, grandiose spectacle.

During a recent Los Angeles performance, concert-goers got an added bonus during the performance of “The Rains Of Castamere.” System of a Down frontman Serj Tankian took some time off from working on the band’s forthcoming album to cover the song, which signals the beginning of the slaughter. Watch the live footage above.

As you’d expect, Tankian’s rendition takes a different approach compared to The National’s subdued version of the song. The singer’s instantly recognizable voice and delivery automatically give the theme a greater sense of impending doom as the screen plays clips from the show on the gigantic screens up above.

Catch System of a Down on tour this summer, including appearances at Rock Werchter, Download Festival, and Nova Rock.